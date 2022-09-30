An eye-catching video of a shark swimming with sharp dorsal fins around an inundated Fort Myers road is going crazy viral on Twitter. The clip of the marine life swimming on the street amid Hurricane Ian has been shared by many online users, and each video has millions of views. As per reports, officials alerted the locals of Florida about alligators, snakes, and even bear sightings during the dangerous tropical storm. Giant Walrus Running on Florida Streets? Viral Video of Marine Mammal Spotted Moving on All Fours Amid Hurricane Ian Leaves Netizens Shocked.

Shark Swimming In Indundated Fort Myers Street!

Marine Animal Found On Road In Florida!

The storm surge is so powerful from #HurricaneIan that it has brought a shark into the city streets of Fort Myers. 🎥@BradHabudapic.twitter.com/RHY0kK5RHR — Colin McCarthy (@US_Stormwatch) September 28, 2022

Wait! What?

There are sharks on the highways in Florida. Unreal. pic.twitter.com/sHcgfkrc8o — Barry (@BarryOnHere) September 28, 2022

That Looks Dangerous!

only florida would have sharks swimming around on the freeway during a hurricane 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/YlUBUA91gX — juju 💰 (@ayeejuju) September 28, 2022

