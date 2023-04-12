The Stranger Things actress Millie Bobby Brown recently revealed her engagement to Jake Bongiovi. The 19-year-old updated her Instagram followers and fans with the news on Tuesday. As soon as she announced her engagement, the phrase ‘She is 19’ began to trend on Twitter. While some on the internet rejoiced over the good news, others took the opportunity to share hilarious memes and jokes on the microblogging site. Millie Bobby Brown Gets Engaged to Her Boyfriend Jacob Bongiovi! Stranger Things Actor Shares Announcement on Insta (View Post).

Millie Brown Announced Engagement With Jake Bongiovi

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Millie Bobby Brown (@milliebobbybrown)

'She is 19' Takes Internet By Storm

She is 19 and got engage. Me at 23:👇 pic.twitter.com/NwGWTEExXk — the_RandoM_guy (@the_desiboys) April 11, 2023

An Honest Reaction

When you realise she is 19 and engaged 💍 but you are still single : pic.twitter.com/gPjHbLDngC — Princess X (@mainhoonyaara) April 11, 2023

Singles' POV

She is 19 and engaged. Meanwhile me right now 🥹.. pic.twitter.com/CBxMFpPxQG — Ashutosh Srivastava 🇮🇳 (@sri_ashutosh08) April 11, 2023

The 'Stranger Things'

She is 19 and engaged but last time I saw her ..... She was like : pic.twitter.com/Fj9LZNd4Dw — Swaraj Gadge (@swaraj_gadge) April 11, 2023

