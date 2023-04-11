Millie Bobby Brown has gotten engaged to her boyfriend, Jon Bon Jovi's son, Jacob Bongiovi! The couple have been dating since 2021 and Millie shared the announcement of their engagement on Instagram with a cute picture clicked after the proposal, and in the caption she shared lyrics from Taylor Swift's song "Lover". Check it out. Stranger Things: Millie Bobby Brown, David Harbour’s Show Gets an Animated Series at Netflix!

View Millie's Engagement Ring:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Millie Bobby Brown (@milliebobbybrown)

View Jake's Post Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @jakebongiovi

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)