Viral footage capturing a vicious snake attack will give you goosebumps. The clip shows a pet serpent hissing at its owner and biting her hands after a few seconds. The viper then tightly wrapped itself around the woman's arms and shoulder as she opened its cage. Another man jumped in to help the lady, but the massive and heavy reptile didn't lose its grip on the woman's hand. Huge Snake Almost Killed Dog but Brave Kids Bravely Put Up a Fight To Save the Pupper, Old Video Goes Viral Again!

Watch The Shocking Video:

Snake attacks owner as she tries to take it out of cage 😳🐍 pic.twitter.com/auVgWTttQ8 — Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) October 23, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)