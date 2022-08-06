One huge ferocious snake, one helpless dog and three brave kids. They are the main characters of this old video from 2018 that has resurfaced again on Twitter and going viral. In this viral clip by Sky News, viewers see a giant snake wrapped tightly around a dog, trying to choke it to death. However, the reptile is denied its meal by three highly courageous kids who put up a brave fight to rescue the confused dog. In this shocking and chilling video, one cannot help but admire the big-hearted boys who did not leave their furry friend in misery. Of course, the video has also met with some amount of criticism, with a few netizens pointing out the boys meddling with the natural food chain. But there are many, many who have applauded them for saving the pet dog from this deadly attack.

Watch Chilling Video of Kids Saving Dog From Snake Attack!

