In a shocking incident, a four-feet-long snake entered woman's mouth while she was asleep. In a video that is making rounds on social media, it can be seen that doctors are removing the snake from the woman's mouth. The medic can be seen pulling out the serpent from the woman's mouth. The snake smothered down the throat of woman in her sleep. Also Read | Rare Checkered Keelback Snake with Leucism Found By Fisherman in Odisha; Video of Yellow Colour Viper Goes Viral.

Video Showing Medics Removing Snake From Woman's Mouth

Medics pull 4ft snake from woman’s mouth after it slithered down there while she slept. pic.twitter.com/oHaJShZT3R — Fascinating Facts (@FascinateFlix) November 12, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)