A lucky angler found an extremely rare species of fish in the Kansas River. Kevin Zirjacks caught the "dinosaur fish, " the oldest and the largest species native to the Great lakes. The fisherman was left amazed after catching the endangered lake sturgeon. The picture's caption reads, " all sturgeon species typically have a very long lifespan? Some can even reach ages of 80-100 years old!" Rare 7-Foot Hoodwinker Fish Washes on a California Beach, Scientists Baffled; View Pics.

Extremely Rare Dinosaur Fish!

