Happy Teachers’ Day 2025! It’s a day dedicated to the educators and mentors who guide us throughout our lives. Teachers’ Day 2025 in India is celebrated on the birth anniversary of Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan. While presenting gifts and handmade crafts, expressing your admiration through Teachers’ Day greeting cards is an integral part of the celebration. Teachers’ Day is incomplete without some desi humour. After all, while the school-goers celebrate the day with much enthusiasm, adults reminisce about the good old days through hilarious memes. These Teachers’ Day 2025 funny memes, hilarious Instagram reels and jokes are relatable and will hit the nostalgia right with light-hearted humour.

Happy Teachers’ Day!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Memes You Like (@memesyoulikeee)

LOL

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @_akhil995

For Real

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Always Bindaaas (@always_bindaaas)

ROFL

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ~ अजनबी (@anime._._.x)

To the Bahus!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by FUN Unlimited (@fun_unlimited.insta)

The Pookie Teachers

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lucknow { 𝐋𝐮𝐜𝐤𝐧𝐨𝐰 𝐌𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐬 } (@lucknow_memes)

The Explanation!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @short_movies7788

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)