Video of Nagaland’s Minister of Higher Education and Tribal Affairs and state president of Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) Temjen Imna went viral on the internet for recalling when he first arrived in Delhi in the year 1999, and further recollecting people asked him that "do we need a visa to travel Nagaland"?.

In a fresh viral video, Imna says, “When I first came to Delhi via train in 1999 and get off at the Railway Station, I was shocked to see how the railway station seemed more populated than that of the entire population of the Nagaland. I was shocked beyond belief”.

“Most of the people had no clue about Nagaland and used to ask me ‘where it is located’ or we have to get a visa to land there”, he added. Imna further said that some people even asked me about Nagas eating human beings. “They got even more suspicious seeing my appearance”. "I spend several years in the national capital", he added on a lighter note.

Watch

1999 की और एक बातें... pic.twitter.com/BZnk4lF3uZ — Temjen Imna Along (@AlongImna) July 13, 2022

