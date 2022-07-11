On the occasion of World Population Day, Temjen Imna Along, Nagaland's education, and tribal affairs minister, took to Twitter and shared a 'solution' for overpopulation in the country. “On the occasion of World Population Day, let us be sensible towards the issues of population growth and inculcate informed choices on childbearing. Or stay single like me and together we can contribute towards a sustainable future. Come join the singles movement today,” Along tweeted. Earlier, the Nagaland minister came to the limelight for his speech on the advantages of having small eyes.

Check Tweet:

On the occasion of #WorldPopulationDay, let us be sensible towards the issues of population growth and inculcate informed choices on child bearing. Or #StaySingle like me and together we can contribute towards a sustainable future. Come join the singles movement today. pic.twitter.com/geAKZ64bSr — Temjen Imna Along (@AlongImna) July 11, 2022

