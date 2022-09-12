In a video that has gone viral on social media, a calf can be seen visiting the crematorium after the death of his owner. In the 2-minute 20-second video clip, the calf can be seen kissing the dead body of his owner as the deceased person's family members circled the body. According to reports, the calf was sold by the owner. However, when the deceased identified as Mevalal Thakur passed away, the calf reached the crematorium to pay last respects to his former owner. The alleged incident took place in the Chauthi village of Jharkhand's Hazaribagh. The calf not only paid his respects but also placed the wood on the funeral pyre by pressing it with his teeth.

Watch Video:

प्रेम।मालिक की मौत के बाद बछड़ा पहुंचा श्मशान,शव को चूमकर की परिक्रमा।मालिक की मौत पर बछड़े ने श्मशान घाट आ कर रोया ही नहीं,बल्कि शव का परिवार वालों के साथ परिक्रमा किया।बछड़ा को मालिक ने बेच दिया था,जब निःसंतान मेवालाल ठाकुर की मौत हो गई तो बछड़ा गांव पहुंच गया और रोने लगा। pic.twitter.com/WZcFVo7bQV — Sohan singh (@sohansingh05) September 10, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)