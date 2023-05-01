IFS officer Susanta Nanda, who is known for sharing videos and photos giving people a glimpse into wildlife, has shared another video showing how different animal co-exist with harmony. The video shows a tiger making way for a herd of elephants. In the video, a tiger is seen walking down a jungle path. The big cat notices that some elephants are coming. It promptly hides itself in the bushes let the herd of elephants pass without creating any trouble. "This is how animals communicate and maintain harmony," Susanta Nanda remarked while sharing the video. Angry Elephant Tosses Away Woman Who Was Trying to Tease Tusker With Bananas, Horrifying Video Goes Viral.

Tiger Makes Way for Herd of Elephants:

This is how animals communicate & maintain harmony… Elephant trumpets on smelling the tiger. The king gives way to the titan herd😌😌 Courtesy: Vijetha Simha pic.twitter.com/PvOcKLbIud — Susanta Nanda (@susantananda3) April 30, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)