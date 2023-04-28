Indian Forest Service officer Susanta Nanda, who often shares intriguing wildlife content on his Twitter account has posted a video showing a woman luring an elephant with bananas. The elephant is seen coming up through the bushes near a water body. The woman shows a banana to it in an attempt seemingly to guide it. However, she does not give the banana to the elephant and moves backwards. However, the attempt goes wrong as the elephant instantly charges at her. Aggressively, the tusker swung hard at the woman holding the bananas, flinging her off the ground with a heavy blow. Elephant Attack in Kerala: Elderly Man Trampled to Death by Wild Elephant in Palakkad.

Elephant Attack Woman

You can’t fool an elephant even though he is tamed. They are one of the most intelligent animals to be in captivity. pic.twitter.com/rQXS6KYskN — Susanta Nanda (@susantananda3) April 27, 2023

