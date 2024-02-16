Be it the depths of the ocean or the heights of a mountain, humans will litter anywhere and everywhere, often ignoring the impact it has on other creatures. Sadly, wild animals often encounter discarded plastic in their natural habitats, which poses a threat to their well-being. A video captured by wildlife photographer Deep Kathikar sheds light on the severity of this issue. The footage shows a young tiger using its mouth to remove a trashed plastic bottle from a waterhole in Maharashtra's Tadoba National Park. The tiger then proceeds to walk away with the bottle held firmly in its mouth. Many on social media have found the tiger's actions heartwarming, recognising its gesture as a thoughtful one. Since being posted, the video has garnered millions of views online. Cobra Swallows Plastic Bottle, Throws it Out After Locals Help the Snake (Watch Video).

View Video of Tiger Removing Bottle From Waterhole in Tadoba National Park Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Deep Kathikar (@deepkathikar)

