The tigress Collarwali, also known as T-15, who gave birth to 29 cubs between 2008 and 2018, is no more. The 'Supermom' breathed her last at Pench Tiger Reserve in Madhya Pradesh. Reportedly, Collarwali is also one of the most photographed tigresses in the world. Tributes for the 'supermom' have been pouring in from different quarters. The last rites were held for the famous tigress on Monday morning. Sharing the news, IFS officer Parveen Kaswan tweeted the photos along with the caption "Last rites of tigress Collarwali of Pench. Where else you will find such view other than India !!". (Sic)

See Pics Here:

Last rites of tigress Collarwali of Pench. Where else you will find such view other than India !! pic.twitter.com/w1Q6STu793 — Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) January 17, 2022

