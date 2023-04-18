Technology has been an integral part of sports now. Along with data analysis through computers, athletes use smart watches to monitor their physical parameters and fix their training regime through it. The stalwart of technology, Apple CEO Tim Cook meets the star Badminton players of India like Saina Nehwal, Kidambi Srikanth, Parupalli Kashyap along with their coach Pulella Gopichand during his India visit and has a conversation with them on Apple watches help them train. "Great meeting Coach Gopichand and badminton champions Saina Nehwal, Srikanth Kidambi, Chirag Shetty, and Parupalli Kashyap, who have played a part in putting badminton on the map for India. We served, smashed, and talked about how Apple Watch helps them train!" Cook tweeted as he shared frame with the Indian badminton stars.

Tim Cook Meets Indian Badminton Stars

Great meeting Coach Gopichand and badminton champions Saina Nehwal, Srikanth Kidambi, Chirag Shetty, and Parupalli Kashyap, who have played a part in putting badminton on the map for India. We served, smashed, and talked about how Apple Watch helps them train! 🏸⌚️ pic.twitter.com/C9dghWK6XO — Tim Cook (@tim_cook) April 18, 2023

