The iPhone 18 Pro is an upcoming smartphone from Apple expected to launch in 2026 with several upgrades and improvements over the iPhone 17 Pro and earlier models. According to leaks and rumours, the iPhone 18 Pro could arrive next year with a 2 nm A20 chip, Apple C2 modem, stainless-steel vapour chamber, a larger battery than the current generation, a variable-aperture lens, 5G satellite internet, under-display Face ID and more. The iPhone 18 Pro is also expected to come in coffee, purple and burgundy colours. Vivo S50 Pro Aka Vivo X300 FE Launching in China Soon With Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 SoC; Check Leaked Specifications of Upcoming Vivo Smartphone.

iPhone 18 Pro Launching Next Year With A20 Chip

10 reasons to wait for the iPhone 18 Pro next year based on rumors 👇 pic.twitter.com/XHl8GcOOuO — Apple Hub (@theapplehub) November 27, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 2 TruLY Score 2 – Unverified | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 2 on LatestLY. It relies on a single source or posts by social media users, with no independent verification. The content should be viewed with caution and should not be shared without further validation from credible sources.

