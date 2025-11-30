Apple is said to be working on its first foldable iPhone. As per reports, the iPhone Fold may launch with the iPhone 18 series and could be branded as the "iPhone Ultra." The foldable model is expected to launch in 2026. As per a post of (@applesclubs), the iPhone Ultra is expected to arrive with a side-mounted Touch ID and a titanium frame, paired with a liquid metal hinge. The device is rumoured to feature a crease-free folding display with a 7.8-inch inner screen and a 5.5-inch outer cover display. It may be powered by the Apple A19 Pro or A20 chipset. The foldable iPhone is said to include a 48MP main camera, a 48MP ultra-wide camera, and a 24MP under-display camera. iPhone Fold may be equipped with an over 5,000mAh battery. As per reports, iPhone Ultra may be launched at a price of between USD 2,100 and USD 2,500. OPPO Reno 15 Series: OPPO Reno 15, OPPO Reno 15 Mini and OPPO Reno 15 Pro May Soon Launch in India; Check Expected Specifications and Features.

‘iPhone Ultra’ Price and Specs (Expected)

iPhone Ultra specifications pic.twitter.com/r13hjW9WVH — Apple Club (@applesclubs) November 29, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 2 TruLY Score 2 – Unverified | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 2 on LatestLY. It relies on a single source or posts by social media users, with no independent verification. The content should be viewed with caution and should not be shared without further validation from credible sources.

