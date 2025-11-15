Apple is reportedly putting attention on its succession plans as it prepares for the chance that Tim Cook could step down as CEO. The company is said to be reviewing leadership options, as the transition could happen next year. As per a report of Financial Times, the board and senior executives have stepped up internal discussions and preparations for a smooth handover after Cook’s more than 14 years in charge. Cook, who turned 65 this month, has led Apple since 2011. As per reports, the iPhone maker is unlikely to announce its new Apple CEO before its earnings release in late January. John Ternus, Apple’s senior vice-president of hardware engineering, is reportedly viewed as the leading candidate to succeed Tim Cook. However, no final decision has been taken regarding the company’s next CEO. Elon Musk vs Apple, OpenAI: X Corp Lawsuit Gets US Judge’s Approval To Proceed in Antitrust Case.

Tim Cook Likely To Step Down As Apple CEO Next Year

An @FT exclusive: @Apple is stepping up its succession planning efforts, as it prepares for Tim Cook to step down as chief executive as soon as next year. From @tim @MActon93 and team pic.twitter.com/gJs3UTgqgF — Patrick McGee (@PatrickMcGee_) November 15, 2025

