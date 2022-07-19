Today's Google Doodle features the grandmother of Malayalam literature and famous Indian poet Balamani Amma. The animated doodle displays Amma's life and work that once made waves in the art and culture of the world. Born in Kerala's Thrissur district, Balamani Amma received multiple awards for her literary creation, including Saraswati Samman and Padma Vibhushan, India's second-highest civilian honour. July 12, 2022, marks the 113th birth anniversary of the Malayalam poet.

Check The Tweet:

Today’s #GoogleDoodle celebrates the 113th birthday of Balamani Amma, an Indian poet who received India’s highest literary award without any formal training. Learn more about the grandmother of Malayalam literature here → https://t.co/0aF36wjZ8kpic.twitter.com/TbprKZjVZr — Google Doodles (@GoogleDoodles) July 18, 2022

