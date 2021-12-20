Exceedingly rare Albino deer was spotted at Kohora region of the Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve in Assam. The viral clip of the white hog deer which was posted on Twitter by the official handle of the national park has grabbed the attention of environmentalists and wildlife enthusiasts. Also, this was the second time when Albino deer were observed in the park. But this time, the rare adorable deer was seen strolling with a brown deer. After being posted online on December 16, the clip amassed more than 15k views. Twitterati were stunned at the sight of the rare white deer. Dog Bargains While Buying Apples From Vendor, Then Walks Away With Preggo ‘Wife’, Watch Cute yet Funny Animal Video!

Take A Look At The Video, Right Here:

Albino hog deer at Kohora pic.twitter.com/wZUkqNzjmm — Kaziranga National Park & Tiger Reserve (@kaziranga_) December 16, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)