Mark Zuckerberg-owned Facebook and its other apps like WhatsApp and Instagram faced major outages on Monday and people like always rushed to Twitter to talk about it. Outages are nothing new because it keeps happening all the time. However, this was the first occasion when the above-mentioned apps went blank for quite a few hours making Twitter everyone’s messiah. r
This is What Twitter Tweeted:
hello literally everyone
— Twitter (@Twitter) October 4, 2021
Here's How Just About Everyone Reacted:
OnlyFans Has This To Say
Hey there 👋
— OnlyFans (@OnlyFans) October 4, 2021
Aren't They Always There For This
You were made for this moment
— Oscar Mayer (@oscarmayer) October 4, 2021
McDonald's, Stop Being So Sweet
You were made for this moment
— Oscar Mayer (@oscarmayer) October 4, 2021
Check Out Adele and Twitter's Cute Convo
ahdfljhadsjdlash ADELE?!?!
— Twitter (@Twitter) October 4, 2021
Here Comes Instagram
Hi and happy Monday 😵💫
— Instagram (@instagram) October 4, 2021
HAHAHAHAHHAHAH
I don't have hands so I'll just say Hi five times... Hi Hi Hi Hi Hi!
— Alexa (@alexa99) October 4, 2021
Hi, Says Reddit
Hi.
— Reddit (@Reddit) October 4, 2021
Cheeky, Cheeky
Hi.
— Reddit (@Reddit) October 4, 2021
(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)