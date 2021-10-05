Mark Zuckerberg-owned Facebook and its other apps like WhatsApp and Instagram faced major outages on Monday and people like always rushed to Twitter to talk about it. Outages are nothing new because it keeps happening all the time. However, this was the first occasion when the above-mentioned apps went blank for quite a few hours making Twitter everyone’s messiah. r

This is What Twitter Tweeted:

hello literally everyone — Twitter (@Twitter) October 4, 2021

Here's How Just About Everyone Reacted:

OnlyFans Has This To Say

Hey there 👋 — OnlyFans (@OnlyFans) October 4, 2021

Aren't They Always There For This

You were made for this moment — Oscar Mayer (@oscarmayer) October 4, 2021

McDonald's, Stop Being So Sweet

Check Out Adele and Twitter's Cute Convo

ahdfljhadsjdlash ADELE?!?! — Twitter (@Twitter) October 4, 2021

Here Comes Instagram

Hi and happy Monday 😵‍💫 — Instagram (@instagram) October 4, 2021

HAHAHAHAHHAHAH

I don't have hands so I'll just say Hi five times... Hi Hi Hi Hi Hi! — Alexa (@alexa99) October 4, 2021

Hi, Says Reddit

Cheeky, Cheeky

