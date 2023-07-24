Twitter is all set to replace its iconic bird logo with a new 'X' design. Twitter CEO Elon Musk took to the micro-blogging site to announce that the company will soon bid adieu to the Twitter brand. "And soon we shall bid adieu to the Twitter brand and, gradually, all the birds [sic]," Elon Musk tweeted on July 23. Twitter has been merged with a new company named X Corp, because of which the micro-blogging platform seems to be rebranding itself. Here are funny memes shared by Twitterati on Twitter's latest name and logo change to 'X'. #InstagramDown Funny Memes: Netizens Flood Twitter as Instagram Face Global Outage, Check Viral Tweets.
#TwitterLogo Latest Tweets:
RIP #TwitterLogo pic.twitter.com/QfW9ykg2ny
— meganuni1 (@meganuni11) July 24, 2023
#TwitterLogo Tweets by Netizens:
#TwitterLogo #x23 @elonmusk pic.twitter.com/Ood5MLEHHr
— Atheist (@vravikumar171) July 24, 2023
Netizens Reaction on New Logo:
Okay...so now Elon Musk, dedicates the twitter apps to his Ex...😀#TwitterX #TwitterLogo #Twitter https://t.co/F6uYOP0CVN
— 【 尺Ỗήίᵗ】 (@RonitRulez) July 24, 2023
Latest Tweets:
Retweet for new logo
Like for old logo ❤️#TwitterLogo pic.twitter.com/EPhEkZAWBn
— Aarti BR Singh (@aartibrsingh) July 24, 2023
Twitterati Reactions:
#TwitterLogo pic.twitter.com/RxKQmi2bgv
— Indian Citizen (@Internet_Age) July 24, 2023
Netizens React to New Logo:
Elon Musk has killed Twitter Bird 🐦#twitter#TwitterX #TwitterLogo pic.twitter.com/nQpc0Ky8jp
— Gopinath Pathakala (@ImGopi19) July 24, 2023
Latest Tweets on New Logo:
@elonmusk https://t.co/oOYZU4zOpe #ElonMusk #TwitterLogo 🫡 pic.twitter.com/gyarutLxsa
— Er.PURUSOTHAMAN (@Erpurusothaman) July 24, 2023
