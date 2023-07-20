Instagram is facing a technical glitch, and many users around the world are facing problems while using the social media app. Users are not able to load posts on Instagram both in Android and ios versions. Netizens have now taken to Twitter to share memes on the outage. Check the latest #InstagramDown viral tweets, which are trending on Twitter as the social media app faces a major glitch. Instagram Down Funny Memes and Jokes Go Viral on Twitter as Netizens Unable to See Photos, Video and Insta Stories on Desktop.

Instagram Down:

#WhatsApp #instagram both are down at least on my cellphone. #Meta please don't lie my internet connection is good! pic.twitter.com/71gqY2vh6j — Nena (@Nena00006) July 19, 2023

Instagram Down Memes:

I go “Can I please go on Instagram?” 🥺 #instagramdown pic.twitter.com/q3ypiQoiHR — Katie Weigl (@retrored) July 20, 2023

#InstagramDown:

Me after checking my internet speed about 10 times, switching my phone on and off 5 times, reinstalling Instagram twice, only to come to twitter and realise that, Instagram is down #instagramdown pic.twitter.com/bzvzEOcHJI — sahana (@sahanarasimhan) July 19, 2023

#InstagramDown Tweets:

@instagram still down. My bet is @elonmusk is hacking the app. Payback for @Threads — Lee Murphy  (@leemurphy05) July 20, 2023

Instagram Down Posts:

#InstagramDown Tweets:

Is Instagram is down or does it just hate me — Vee biu🦋💙 (@bluebiufly) July 20, 2023

