Due to the air pollution levels in Delhi, the visibility in certain areas is pretty low. Amid all this a twitter user has shared a screenshot of his chat with his friend who was left speechless after catching a glimpse of a flying saucer in Delhi. However, he later realised it wasn’t a UFO at all, but an optical illusion caused by heavy air pollution in the national capital. The Twitter user shared a screenshot of his text exchange with the friend, who explained that what looks like a flying saucer at first glance is actually a water tower. UFO Craft Spotted Above San Diego? Two Mysterious Orange Lights Falling Through Sky Appear in California; Videos of Strange Flares Go Viral

Check the Viral Tweet:

text from a friend in delhi pic.twitter.com/UteRaiMIOi — Neeche Se Topper (@NeecheSeTopper) November 7, 2022

Here’s How Netizens Reacted to the Tweet:

Me and my girlfriend at new Delhi rly station. 😂 pic.twitter.com/wJfkQW3Coc — Vishal Gupta (@vishalgupta0207) November 7, 2022

Aliens trying to land down pic.twitter.com/ZLzVqMOFiu — Bewakoof (@bewakoof) November 8, 2022

"Ye to humra spaceship hai" pic.twitter.com/K1ydSYeWn2 — Neeraj Gour (@baberwal2363) November 7, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)