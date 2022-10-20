UFO craft or shooting stars or aliens? What did the bewildered San Diego residents film on Sunday in the night sky? Several pieces of footage show two dazzling orange lights falling through the dark sky and leaving a trail behind them over California city. The mysterious flares went viral on social media platforms. Reportedly, it is often attributed to the military, as San Diego is home to three naval bases. UFO or Aliens Coming to Earth? Videos of SpaceX Starlink Satellite Train Leave Netizens Wondering.

Watch Viral Footage Of Mysterious Lights:

OMG! What Is This?

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)