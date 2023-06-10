Are unicorns real? Well, the suspense over this mythical creature continues and is always a topic of interest, and with a viral video claiming to spot a unicorn at Delhi's Lodhi Garden will definitely draw your interest even more. Hashtag #UnicornSpotted is trending on Twitter with many netizens sharing a clip of likely a white horse (likely, an albino) wearing a rainbow horn. And they are tweeting this video with caption - Unicorn Spotted! Twitterati is having a field day with many questioning if the mythical creature seen in the video is real or AI-generated. One user wrote, "Did anyone else witness the unbelievable unicorn?" while a second user said, "Is this AI-generated or real? I am so confused". SCARY! Girl Sweeps Out to Sea on Giant Pink Inflatable Unicorn in Greece, Unbelievable Rescue Video Goes Viral.

#unicornspotted

Did anyone else witness the unbelievable unicorn? RT or like!#unicornspotted pic.twitter.com/AE0gxP9hX9 — Basant Khedia (@Basant_Khedia) June 10, 2023

Is that a Unicorn?

I Am So Confused

#baapre #unicornspotted is this AI generated or real? I am so confused pic.twitter.com/kbPdlgOzFw — Lisa Sebastian (@Goan_Senorita) June 10, 2023

We Agree

