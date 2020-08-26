Video of a little girl being swept out to the sea while floating on a giant inflatable pink unicorn has gone viral. The four-year-old was taken into the ocean by strong currents. The incident happened in the Gulf of Corinth off the coast of Antirrio, western Greece. After understanding that their daughter had drifted into the water, they immediately informed officials who radioed the captain of a ferry on the Rio-Antirrio route. She was immediately saved by a ferry and the unbelievable rescue video has gone viral. American Grandmother Posing on Iceberg Tossed by The Wind to Sea; Her 'Misadventure' Pictures Go Viral.

Captain Grigoris Karnesis told the Greek City Times, "I was approaching the port of Antirio and I was notified by the Port Authority that a child, who I did not expect to be so small, had been swept away by the currents on a nearby beach, which is near the port pier." While she is just four, the girl did not seem to have panicked or left hold from the inflatable balloon. As the video went viral, people said that she displayed true strength at one of the most worrying situations of her life. Man Clings to a Building on Fire, Firefighters Rescue Him on a Crane in Rome (Watch Dangerous Video)

Girl Swept Into Ocean on Inflatable Pink Rubber Unicorn Being Rescued:

Video of the incident which was taken by ship’s passengers shows the moment the girl was taken into the ocean. She can be seen floating atop a huge rubber ring holding onto it. In the clip, the ferry can be seen cautiously approaching the girl. Once they are close, the man on the back of the ship reaches out to her and picks her. In a similar incident last year, two five-year-olds were swept out to sea on an inflatable swan due to heavy wind. In another incident, a grandmother was carried off on an iceberg on Iceland’s Diamond Beach in Jökulsárlón by a wave while posing for photos.

