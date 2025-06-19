In a bizarre and emotional twist in US, Chris Smith, a father of one, proposed to his AI girlfriend ‘Sol’—a chatbot he created using ChatGPT—and broke down crying when she accepted. Smith, who lives with his real-life partner and their 2-year-old child, admitted he spent 30 minutes in tears after the virtual proposal. He says he programmed Sol to flirt with him and even abandoned all other search engines to remain “faithful” to her. While Smith called it a “beautiful and unexpected moment,” his partner expressed concern, saying it makes her feel like she’s not enough if he needs an AI relationship. The story has sparked intense debate online. AI Indulges in Sex Chats! AI-Powered Digital Girlfriend Goes Rogue, Lands Influencer in Trouble by Having Sex Talks With Men.

Man Cries After AI ChatGPT Girlfriend Says Yes to Marriage Proposal

