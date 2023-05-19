New Delhi, May 19: An influencer who created an AI-powered digital version of herself that could be hired as a 'girlfriend' for US dollar 1 per minute says it has gone "rogue", providing customers with sexually explicit content it was not programmed to do.

Caryn Marjorie, a 23-year-old Snapchat influencer, created a virtual version of herself, as she wanted it to be an "AI Girlfriend" for lonely people. The “immersive AI experience” was designed to feel like “you’re talking directly to Caryn herself” and took around 2,000 hours to code and design it. However, the AI seems to have gone ‘rogue’ and has engaged in sexually explicit conversations with some of its subscribers. ChatGPT-Maker OpenAI's CEO Sam Altman Makes Shocking Admission Before US Lawmakers, Says 'If AI Goes Wrong, It Can Go Quite Wrong'.

Insider quoted the 23-year-old as saying that the “The AI was not programmed to do this and has seemed to go rogue. My team and I are working around the clock to prevent this from happening again.” ChatGPT-Like Breakthrough AI System Can Translate Thoughts Into Words; How Does It Work? Will It Rob Humans of Their Privacy? Find All Answers Here.

More than 2000 hours were spent designing and coding the real-life Marjorie's voice, behaviors, and personality into an immersive Al experience, which it says is available anytime and feels as if you're talking directly to Caryn herself.

However, in the weeks following its launch, the 'AI girlfriend' has become more sexually explicit than expected. Marjorie said that CarynAI was intended to be "flirty and fun", but not pornographic. Marjorie added she wanted to stay "one step ahead" to make sure the chatbot does not tarnish her reputation.

Marjorie further said that CarynAI already has more than 1000 paid-up digital boyfriends with thousands more on a waiting list.

The news comes after OpenAI CEO Sam Altman told US lawmakers recently that regulating artificial intelligence is essential.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 19, 2023 04:06 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).