In a bizarre incident in Uttarakhand, a snake entered among the tourists who were enjoying bathing at Kempty Falls near Mussoorie. According to reports, the incident occurred on Saturday, June 14, when tourists were seen enjoying the waterfall at Kempty Falls located in Tehri Garhwal's Ram Gaon. It is reported that there was chaos at the popular Kempty Falls when a snake appeared among the tourists. The viral clip shows people enjoying bathing at Kempty Falls when a snake suddenly enters the water, thereby leading to chaos at the famous waterfall near Mussoorie in Uttarakhand.. Although the presence of a snake led to chaos among tourists, there have been no reports of any untoward incidents. Snake Dance Caught on Camera in Pune: 3 Serpents Seen Performing Traditional and Rare ‘Sarpmani’, Video Goes Viral.

Snake Enters Among Tourists Enjoying Kempty Falls

