In a heart-wrenching incident, scores of birds were killed and their eggs and nests were destroyed after a tree was chopped down to widen the National Highway in Kerala's Malappuram district. Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer Parveen Kaswan shared the video of the tragic incident on Twitter. “Everybody need a house. How cruel we can become. Unknown location,” Kaswan wrote in the caption.

