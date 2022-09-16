A fisherman in the United States caught an extremely rare blue lobster off the coast of Maine. The fisherman said that there is only 1 in a 2 million chance of finding this blue lobster. The lobster is estimated to be worth USD 500. In a video doing rounds on social media it can be seen that the fisherman is showcasing the blue lobster. He further added that the lobster is one of the prettiest blues he has ever seen.

Watch Video:

Fisherman catches a rare “blue lobster” 🦞🔵 pic.twitter.com/XVRGJ0RAd7 — Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) September 15, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)