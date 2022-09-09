Heavy rains have lashed many parts of the Maharashtra. Heavy rains accompanied by lightning are lashing many districts of the state. In the meantime, many incidents of trees falling in rain, people being swept away in floods and lightning strikes are also coming to light. One such video from Nashik has now surfaced in which a thrilling scene of lightning has been captured on camera. In the video vehicles are moving on the road when suddenly the lightning strikes. Before the people around know anything, lightning strikes the street in a matter of seconds. The moment is very scary and chilling. This incident took place in Nashik's JMCT College area.

