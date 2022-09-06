In a shocking incident that took place in Uttar Pradesh's Etawah, a man came under a train at Bharthana railway station. A video of the incident has gone viral on social media. In the 34-second video clip, a train can be seen passing through Bharthana railway station as onlookers watch. As per reports, the man had fallen off near the railway tracks when the train arrived. As the video moves further, the train can be seen going past the railway station as the man safely gets up from the railway tracks without being injured. After being saved miraculously, the man can be seen thanking people with folded hands and expressing gratutude.

Watch Video:

जाको राखे साइयां मार सके ना कोई इटावा के भरथना रेलवे स्टेशन पर तेज रफ्तार ट्रेन के नीचे आया शख्स। देखिए कैसे पूरी ट्रेन गुजर गई और एक खरोंच तक नहीं आई... @NavbharatTimes pic.twitter.com/jyXpObmxKF — NBT Uttar Pradesh (@UPNBT) September 6, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)