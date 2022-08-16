A recent video shows a 12-foot king cobra that was found in the back of a man's pickup truck in Thailand's Surat Thani. The man, identified as Jakkarin Wanpen, said that he was unaware of the enormous snake at the back for quite a while as he kept driving. According to Newsflare, when he learned of the snake's presence, he said he was relieved that it wasn't hurt and that he didn't bite anyone at home. This video has garnered quite a few reactions, especially from those who are scared of snakes! Giant Python on Truck! 15 Feet-Long Python Travels From Madhya Pradesh to Uttar Pradesh, Watch Viral Snake Video.

We Are All Quite Scared…

I would not want to be the guy responsible for the head. You're holding death, a little nervous, palms get sweaty. Whoops. Death just slipped your grip. https://t.co/0ryrOQkrXB — Look Dumbass (@lookdumbass) August 15, 2022

Watch the Full Video Here!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by NowThis (@nowthisnews)

