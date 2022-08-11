Fatehpur, Aug 11: A truck driver carrying cargo from Satna, Madhya Pradesh, to Fatehpur in Uttar Pradesh was scared out of his wits when he saw a 15 ft-long python curled up under his seat.

The driver had stopped the truck in Bindki for a meal and felt some movement under his seat.

He got down to check and was shocked to see a python curled up comfortably under his seat. 14-Feet-Long Python Travels With Passengers in Private Bus From Udaipur to Mumbai

He immediately informed the people around and a forest team was called in.

When the team pulled out the snake, they found that he was more than 15 ft-long.

Watch Video:

The python was later released into the forest area.

"I am still in a state of shock thinking that I travelled this distance with the python under my seat," the driver told local people.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 11, 2022 06:08 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).