Fatehpur, Aug 11: A truck driver carrying cargo from Satna, Madhya Pradesh, to Fatehpur in Uttar Pradesh was scared out of his wits when he saw a 15 ft-long python curled up under his seat.
The driver had stopped the truck in Bindki for a meal and felt some movement under his seat.
He got down to check and was shocked to see a python curled up comfortably under his seat. 14-Feet-Long Python Travels With Passengers in Private Bus From Udaipur to Mumbai
He immediately informed the people around and a forest team was called in.
When the team pulled out the snake, they found that he was more than 15 ft-long.
Watch Video:
ट्रक में अजगर से हड़कंप, UP के फ़तेहपुर की घटना#UP #FatehpurNews #Python #Truck #ViralVideo @_poojaLive pic.twitter.com/x5xUHo3Wzv
— News18 India (@News18India) August 11, 2022
The python was later released into the forest area.
"I am still in a state of shock thinking that I travelled this distance with the python under my seat," the driver told local people.
