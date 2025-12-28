A purported video going viral on social media claims that a cop stopped a "drunk" man who is seen driving his "pregnant" wife and later helped them reach the hospital safely. In the viral clip, the man is seen recording a video and saying that his wife is pregnant and he is under the influence of alcohol. The video further shows the man stating that cops stopped him during the blockade and are not letting him take his pregnant wife to the hospital. As the video moves further, a cop is seen asking the man to step out and sit in the backseat. In the end, the video shows the cop driving the two to the hospital and asking the man to continue recording the incident. While the video is earning praise online, its authenticity remains unverified. Although the video is going viral, netizens said that the incident is scripted. Reacting to the video, one user said, "Scripted", while a second user also agreed in the affirmative. ‘Uploaded Without Consent’: Woman in Viral ‘Bride Meeting Ex-Boyfriend Before Wedding’ Video Calls Out Content Creator Aarav Mavi.

Viral Video Shows 'Drunk' Man Driving His Pregnant Wife to Hospital Being Stopped by Police

Netizens Call Viral Video Scripted

Scripted Hai 😂 — Ajit Kumar Sinku (@AjitkumarS7495) December 28, 2025

Scripted, Says X User

Scripted — Mb Quraish (@MbQuraish) December 28, 2025

स्क्रिप्टेड है — Kamalesh Pandey (@Kamales60391593) December 28, 2025

