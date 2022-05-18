A video of an India-American boy Shaan Pritmani being held in a chokehold and allegedly bullied by a student at school in Texas has gone viral on the net. The boy Shaan Pritmani reportedly choked for over four minutes and was forcefully removed from a seat. The clip of the ragging sparked outrage among the netizens about the safety and well being of Indians in schools in the United States. Nine-Year-Old Girl Meaidaibahun Majaw in Shillong Develops Anti-bullying App.

Watch The Video:

Here is partial footage of the incident. The incident raises concerns about the safety and well being of Indians in schools in the United States as well as the lack of proper support from school administration for situations like these. pic.twitter.com/D7ToGesUlE — North American Association of Indian Students (@NAAISORG) May 17, 2022

