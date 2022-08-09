Any picture, video or article that gains a large amount of popularity among online users within a short period is termed Viral! It may be a weird creature caught on camera for the first time or a CCTV footage of a tragic incident that can be a warning for many! The internet is filled with all kinds of content for its active users who eagerly surf for some peculiarly exciting stories. Given the sheer volume of Internet content, social media platforms find it a significant challenge to secure the attention of their target audience. We have compiled a range of viral videos and photos from the past week that has created a buzz on the internet. From Nature’s Weirdest Phenomenon to Creepy Reptiles; a Compilation of Trending Content That Popped Up in Everybody’s Feed!

This Big Tiger Muskie Has Grabbed Many Eyeballs

The Young Zomato Delivery Boy Whose Emotional Story Sparked Debate On Twitter

This 7 year boy is doing his father job as his father met with an accident the boy go to school in the morning and after 6 he work as a delivery boy for @zomato we need to motivate the energy of this boy and help his father to get into feet #zomatopic.twitter.com/5KqBv6OVVG — RAHUL MITTAL (@therahulmittal) August 1, 2022

Viral Video That Proved That Humanity Is Still Alive

Viral Tweet That Came With A Warning

Road par nahi chalegi TUMHARI MARZI, Aise stunts karoge toh jodne ke liye bhi nahi milega KOI DARZI!#SpeedKills#RoadSafetypic.twitter.com/RFF7MR26Ao — Delhi Traffic Police (@dtptraffic) August 3, 2022

This White Elephant Is An Auspicious Creature

A rare white elephant was born in western Myanmar last month. Weighing 180 pounds and measuring two-and-a-half-feet tall, the newborn is considered an auspicious creature in the Buddhist-majority country. pic.twitter.com/RcwhZ07LoP — CBS News (@CBSNews) August 3, 2022

Video Of Sea Cucumbers Eating Food Went Crazy Viral!

Sea cucumber eating, using its feet looking like tentacles surrounding its mouth. pic.twitter.com/3jMyVGGyBt — Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) August 2, 2022

