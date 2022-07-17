With the advent of social media and the rise in popularity of websites like YouTube, Instagram and Twitter, viral content has come a long way! The feature of sharing and spreading has made stories spread like wildfire. A peculiar deep sea creature washes off a coast in some area or a waterfall drops in the reverse direction; the idea of viral has become something that's not normal to human eyes. While you rest with your cosy blanket and a cup of sizzling chocolate during a rainy season- scroll through these pictures and videos that will make your weekend! From Bizarre Deep-Sea Creatures to Adorable Animals; Here's a Compilation of Stories That Captured Attention of Many!

Let's Start With The Viral Nagin Dance Video:

Have You Seen The Snake Hidden Inside Man's Shoe?

You will find them at oddest possible places in https://t.co/2dzONDgCTj careful. Take help of trained personnel. WA fwd. pic.twitter.com/AnV9tCZoKS — Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) July 11, 2022

Reverse Waterfall Video That Amazed Netizens

When the magnitude of wind speed is equal & opposite to the force of gravity. The water fall at its best during that stage in Naneghat of western ghats range. Beauty of Monsoons. pic.twitter.com/lkMfR9uS3R — Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) July 10, 2022

Hollywood Style Exit

Straight out of an action movie: A driver barely escaped from a tunnel as a rock and mudslide struck in Sichuan, China. According to local media, no casualties were reported in the area as a result of the slides. pic.twitter.com/UEf7eagD3k — NowThis (@nowthisnews) July 10, 2022

Food Abomination Video That May Make You Feel UGH!

Must Watch Video:

This group of gents in Panvel, Maharashtra in India took a huge risk on a steep slippery slope to save a calf’s life. The world needs MOO-re people like them.#TBTweets#Panvel#Maharashtra#Indiapic.twitter.com/aaIp5EfqMh — Tushar Bedi (@tusharbedi) July 11, 2022

This Man From Bengaluru Broke Internet By Working On Bike

