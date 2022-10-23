Former Indian captain Virat Kohli played one of the most memorable innings of all time to help India beat Pakistan in their opening game of ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022. The 33-year-old played a heroic knock of 82 runs off 53 deliveries to register Team India’s big victory. Following the match, fans could not contain their excitement and are going gaga over Virat Kohli’s incredible performance. They are showering love and appreciation on him by sharing the coolest Virat Kohli status, WhatsApp videos, Instagram reels, and important ‘King Kohli’ messages on various social media platforms and messaging apps. Diwali 2022 Special: Virat Kohli’s Knock at MCG and Other Best Innings By Indian Batsmen At T20 World Cups That Were No Less Than a Firecrackers.

