The eighth edition of the T20 World Cup is currently underway, as the 9th to 12th place teams from last year's rankings and the teams that advanced from the Global Qualifier battle it out for their place in the Super 12. The teams that are already qualified being in the last edition's top eight will be carrying on with their warm-up matches. The Super 12 action will start as the home side Australia will face the neighboring country New Zealand on October 22 at Sydney Cricket Ground. Virat Kohli Shines As India Beat Pakistan By Four Wickets To Kick Off T20 World Cup 2022 Campaign.

Team India will be playing their first match of the 2022 T20 World Cup against their arch-rivals Pakistan on October 23 at Melbourne Cricket Ground. Rohit Sharma will be leading the Men in Blue for the first time at a World Cup and much is expected from the hitman. But before heading into the eighth edition of the event let's take a look at some of the unforgettable innings played by the Indian players.

Virat Kohli - 82*(53) vs Pakistan, 2022 T20 WC

The Indian cricketer described this knock as his greatest T20I innings. India were struggling at 31/4 in a chase of 160 runs. Virat Kohli played the game of his life as his knock helped India get over the line on the final delivery of the game.

Yuvraj Singh- 58 (16) vs England, 2007 T20 WC

In the first edition of the T20 World Cup, in a Super 8 match against the England side, Yuvraj Singh made history as he scored 58 runs in 16 balls. He became the cricketer to score the fastest T20I half-century as he reached the mark in just 12 deliveries. In this amazing bout, he scored three 4s and seven 6s, among which he hit six consecutive sixes in the 19th over and India won the match by 18 runs.

Virat Kohli- 72*(44) vs South Africa, 2014 T20 WC

While chasing a target of 170 against South Africa at the 2014 T20 World Cup semifinals in Dhaka, Virat Kohli was once again in his element as he scored 72 runs in 44 balls after coming on third and ending the match without losing his wicket. Raining boundaries over the South African pacer Dale Steyn in the death overs, Kohli ended the match with six wickets in hand.

Gautam Gambir- 75 (54) vs Pakistan, 2007 T20 WC Finals

In the inaugural season of the ICC T20 World Cup where Team India claimed their first and only T20 World title. The Indian opener Gauthan Gambir played one of the most impactful innings of his career scoring 75 runs in 54 balls before getting dismissed by Umar Gul. India scored 157 runs in that match and about half of the runs came from the bat of Gautam Gambir, which helped India to stand a chance against the high-quality Pakistan attack. India won the match by mere five runs, where Irfan Pathan cessed the match in the last over.

Virat Kolhi- 82* (51) vs Australia, 2016 T20 WC

At the 2016 T20 World Cup which was held in India, Virat Kolhi helped the Indian side to qualify for the semifinals with a win over the Australian side. Coming in third as per usual, the master chaser scored 82 runs in 51 balls without giving his wicket. He ended the match alongside MS Dhoni keeping six wickets at hand. He was awarded player of the match and in the same bout, he also became the player to score 1500 runs in T20Is in fewest innings.

Yuvraj Singh- 70 (30) vs Australia, 2007 T20 WC

In the 2007 T20 World Cup semi-finals, against the Australian side, Yuvi scored 70 runs in just 30 balls. His outstanding performance against England is surely unforgettable, as he scored six sixes in six balls, but the 70 runs in the semis against Australia is what really paved the way for the Indian side to become the first-ever World T20 champions.

