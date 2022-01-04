Wearing a face mask in public places in response to coronavirus has become the new normal now. Weirdly, sometimes despite n number of fabric masks which are available anywhere in the market, people use some strange masks for protection. In bizarre footage that was filmed in the city of Godoy Cruz in the western Argentine province, a woman was seen in her undies because she wanted to use her dress as a face mask. As reported by Daily Mail, the woman was promptly refused service at the ice cream store for not following the covid protocol to wear a mask. A father along with his three daughters was also seen at the counter to place the order. Women’s Panties Become Face Masks Amid Coronavirus Outbreak for Two Japanese Men As They Try to Protect Themselves From COVID-19 (Watch Viral Video).

Watch The Video Here:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)