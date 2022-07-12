Like a Hollywood action movie, a viral video shows a car speeding away from a tunnel, driving its way out moments before the debris falls to leave plumes of smoke in the air! The heart-stopping incident took place on July 5. The landslide in China's southwestern Sichuan caused rocks and waste to spill onto the road leaving the driver with no alternative but to outrun the havoc! Himachal Pradesh Landslide: Moving Car Hit by Boulders Rolling Down a Mountain on Batseri-Sangla Road, No Injuries Reported So Far (Watch Video).

Watch The Viral Video, Right Here:

Straight out of an action movie: A driver barely escaped from a tunnel as a rock and mudslide struck in Sichuan, China. According to local media, no casualties were reported in the area as a result of the slides. pic.twitter.com/UEf7eagD3k — NowThis (@nowthisnews) July 10, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)