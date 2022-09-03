A video of a police officer making reels on Instagram has gone viral on social media. In the 20-second video, woman constable Varsha Rathi, who is posted with the Amroha Nagar Kotwali can be seen making reels on film songs. The video of Rathi making reels in uniform and while being on duty has been widely shared on the internet. After Rathi's video went viral, the police department took action against her.

Watch Video:

