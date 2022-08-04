The Delhi Traffic Police tweeted a post that warns all the over-enthusiastic bikers to be within the speed limit. The viral thing about the video was the level of its innovation which online users applauded. The clip was captioned as “Road par nahi chalegi TUMHARI MARZI". The video shows a biker riding his motorbike and dragging on a busy road after losing balance. The clip ends with a garlanded photo frame with the message "He used to perform bike stunts" - a forewarning that such things can have deadly consequences. Bikers in Delhi Caught Performing Daring Stunts on Road Near Vikas Marg; Watch Video.

Watch The Video:

Road par nahi chalegi TUMHARI MARZI, Aise stunts karoge toh jodne ke liye bhi nahi milega KOI DARZI!#SpeedKills #RoadSafety pic.twitter.com/RFF7MR26Ao — Delhi Traffic Police (@dtptraffic) August 3, 2022

