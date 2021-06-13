A video of the Nagaland Police personnel marching to the tune of an old Bollywood song is doing rounds on the internet. In the video, the leader of the Nagaland Policemen troop can be heard singing the iconic ‘Badminton’ song ‘Dhal Gaya Din’ from the popular 1970 film Humjoli while the others can be seen marching to its rhythm. The video has been shared by IPS officer Rupin Sharma on his official Twitter handle and it is surely going to win your heart. A similar video of an Assistant Sub-Inspector in Telangana Police Force training the recruits while humming the famous 1970’s Md Rafi’s song ‘Dhal Gaya Din’ went viral last year. Take a look at the latest video here:

