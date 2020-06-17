Telangana Police Trains Recruits to the Tunes of Hit Mohammad Rafi Song ‘Dhal Gaya Din,’ Viral Video Will Drive Away Your Mid-Week Blues

It might be challenging to cope with everything that is happening around the world these days, but thanks to some viral videos which never fail to put a smile on our face. Amid the global situation, there are clips that often make round on the internet, giving glimpses of some hilarious or heartwarming moments. A video of an Assistant Sub-Inspector in Telangana Police Force training the recruits has gone viral. The reason the video is gaining so much attention on the internet is because of the inspector, named Md Rafi, who uses a popular tune of his legendary namesake. Yes, the video features Rafi humming 70s hit, “Dhal Gaya Din” while conducting a training session of the recruits of Telangana State Special Protection Force. The video will surely take your mid-week blues and lift your spirits. From Punjab to the US, Viral Videos of Police Officers Brightening Kids' Birthdays amid Lockdown Melt Hearts on Social Media!

The twitter account of the IPS Association shared the footage of the training. “Training Tunes By Rafi. ASI Md Rafi from Telangana State Special Protection Force has more in common with the legendary singer than just his name. ASI Rafi brings recruits out of homesickness & physical duress by singing songs while conducting physical drills,” reads the video caption. We could not agree more. The enthusiasm of the drill instructor while training the recruits is seen strongly on the video. Assam Police Celebrate Elderly Man's Birthday Amid Lockdown; Other Such Instances When Police Personnel Have Taken Roles of Family Members to Ring in Birthdays.

Watch the Video:

Training Tunes By Rafi ASI Md Rafi from Telangana State Special Protection Force has more in common with the legendary singer than just his name. ASI Rafi brings recruits out of homesickness & physical duress by singing songs while conducting physical drills.#HumansInKhaki pic.twitter.com/z9WfMCtDm6 — IPS Association (@IPS_Association) June 16, 2020

Naturally, the video was cheered by netizens who lauded Rafi’s spirit and using his namesake’s song so uniquely during the training. Netizens praised him for livening up the drill practice.

The original song, “Dhal Gaya Din,” was sung by Mohammad Rafi, who is considered as one of the best playback singers Bollywood ever had. He sang the song along with Asha Bhosle for the 1970 movie Humjoli, which featured Jeetendra and Leena Chandavarkar.

