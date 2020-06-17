Coronavirus in India: Live Map

Telangana Police Trains Recruits to the Tunes of Hit Mohammad Rafi Song ‘Dhal Gaya Din,’ Viral Video Will Drive Away Your Mid-Week Blues

Viral Team Latestly| Jun 17, 2020 01:41 PM IST
Telangana Police Drill Training (Photo Credits: @IPS_Association/ Twitter)
Telangana Police Drill Training (Photo Credits: @IPS_Association/ Twitter)

It might be challenging to cope with everything that is happening around the world these days, but thanks to some viral videos which never fail to put a smile on our face. Amid the global situation, there are clips that often make round on the internet, giving glimpses of some hilarious or heartwarming moments. A video of an Assistant Sub-Inspector in Telangana Police Force training the recruits has gone viral. The reason the video is gaining so much attention on the internet is because of the inspector, named Md Rafi, who uses a popular tune of his legendary namesake. Yes, the video features Rafi humming 70s hit, “Dhal Gaya Din” while conducting a training session of the recruits of Telangana State Special Protection Force. The video will surely take your mid-week blues and lift your spirits. From Punjab to the US, Viral Videos of Police Officers Brightening Kids' Birthdays amid Lockdown Melt Hearts on Social Media!

The twitter account of the IPS Association shared the footage of the training. “Training Tunes By Rafi. ASI Md Rafi from Telangana State Special Protection Force has more in common with the legendary singer than just his name. ASI Rafi brings recruits out of homesickness & physical duress by singing songs while conducting physical drills,” reads the video caption. We could not agree more. The enthusiasm of the drill instructor while training the recruits is seen strongly on the video. Assam Police Celebrate Elderly Man's Birthday Amid Lockdown; Other Such Instances When Police Personnel Have Taken Roles of Family Members to Ring in Birthdays. 

Watch the Video:

Naturally, the video was cheered by netizens who lauded Rafi’s spirit and using his namesake’s song so uniquely during the training. Netizens praised him for livening up the drill practice.

Netizens Are So Impressed!

Great Skills!

True That

Motivating

The original song, “Dhal Gaya Din,” was sung by Mohammad Rafi, who is considered as one of the best playback singers Bollywood ever had. He sang the song along with Asha Bhosle for the 1970 movie Humjoli, which featured Jeetendra and Leena Chandavarkar.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 17, 2020 01:41 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

