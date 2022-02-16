Social media is full of either "Saami Saami" dance challenge reels or mashup videos. Even a tiny worm knows how to perform Allu Arjun's hook step. A cute video that surfaced on Twitter shows a tiny green worm crawling in such a way that its movement matches with the hook step of the Telugu hit song "Saami Saami" featuring Rashmika Mandanna and Allu Arjun from the movie Pushpa. Sharing the video, a Twitterati wrote "Found this cute video on internet and I think he is much inspired from Pushpa.. ". BTS’ Jimin, V and Jungkook Dance to Rashmika Mandanna’s Saami Saami From Pushpa; Video Goes Viral!

Have A Look:

Found this cute video on internet and I think he is much inspired from Pushpa.. 😁 @alluarjun @javedali4u#PushpaTheRule pic.twitter.com/cwlJjJrnrm — Farooq Abdullah (@AbudllahFarooq) February 16, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)